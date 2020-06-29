Family Friendly Ideas to Celebrate Fourth of July at Home

This Fourth of July, celebrate Independence Day with your family and neighbors. The City of Southlake encourages all residents to commemorate our history, culture and community from the comfort of their homes. Here are six ways you can celebrate Independence Day this year: Listen to festive music with the City of Southlake’s Fireworks 2020 Spotify playlist – Get in the Independence Day spirit and listen to music that will amplify the celebration. Shop, Eat and Enjoy Local for a chance to win a prize – Snap a photo of you supporting a local Southlake business, following safety guidelines and wearing masks where required, and submit it for our 2020 Fireworks Celebration Giveaway! Jump into a Family Pool Party – Beat the heat and take a cool splash in your pool. Grab your floats and goggles and dive in! Make sure your pool is safe before you swim. Eat something from the grill – The Fourth of July has always been a grill master’s holiday. Give Dad the opportunity for bragging rights and enjoy some good food with your family. Watch the Southlake Fireworks show from your home or online – The City of Southlake will host a 15-minute fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. The display will be doubled in height so residents can watch from their backyard. It will also be live streamed on City of Southlake and Experience Southlake Facebook pages. Remember, Bicentennial Park will be closed to viewers all day. Share your celebration with us - All you have to do is download the Cinebody app (or use your mobile browser if you have android), sign up, enter code SLKFW and JOIN the project. Your celebration might even be shared on our social media pages! Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!