Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to Perform in Southlake Under Assistant Conductor Taichi Fukumura

The APEX Arts League will present the Family Concert, Peter and the Wolf, a musical composition by Tchaikovsky, featuring the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under Assistant Conductor Taichi Fukumura, at White’s Chapel Methodist Church on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

In this musical, families will be immersed in an adventure brought to life through music and narration while also learning about the instruments which comprise the orchestral sound. The FWSO will portray the power of the sea through their performance of Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture and the orchestral arrangement of Sobre las Olas ‘over the waves’ by Juventino Rosas.

"One of the joys of my role with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is going out into the community to introduce our audiences to new music and perform repertoire they hold close to their hearts," said FWSO Assistant Conductor Taichi Fukumura. "I am looking forward to sharing this music with the citizens of Southlake through this partnership with the APEX Arts League!"

To purchase tickets, you may contact the FWSO Box Office at 817-665-6000 or you can access the website of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra by typing www.fwsymphony.org.