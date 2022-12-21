Happy Holidays from the Community Services Team!

It’s that time of year again, and the Community Services Team wants to wish all our residents and guests a happy holiday season! We also want to thank everyone for participating in our programs and athletics leagues this year, checking into Champions Club, booking events at Legends Hall, and visiting our parks. We had a fun and productive year and are already planning an even better 2023! If you are still looking for a few last-minute holiday ideas, here are some things you schedule in during the last few days of 2022. See the Lights in Town Square

Southlake Town Square goes all out when it comes to holiday lighting. Check out Santa’s Village, marvel at our 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, and book an enchanting Carriage Ride at Rustin Park! Squeeze in some last-minute shopping to cross off everyone on your Nice List. Check out the carriage schedule here. Give the Gift of Champions Club

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life, look no further than Champions Club! Gift your family the joy of a Champions Club membership or get your friends a Champions club gift card to use at our concessions, program registrations, or for coveted day passes. Learn more about our membership options here. Give Back to the Community

There’s no better time than the holidays to reflect on our blessings and give back to the community. The City of Southlake partners with multiple incredible organizations that provide our residents with world-class services. If you want to give back this holiday season, here are some ways to help. Volunteer to give rides with Call A Ride Southlake. Help senior residents get where they need to be this holiday season.

Donate to GRACE’s Christmas Cottage and ensure families in need receive the holiday they deserve.

Donate toys for the Fire Department’s annual Toy and Food Drive. The Fire Department will be collecting toys through Thursday, December 22. Drop boxes are available at each station entry and the front entry to the Police Department. We hope this list helps you finalize your holiday plans! The holidays can be wonderful and exhausting, so we hope everyone takes time to rest, recover, and create life-long memories with family and friends. Happy Holidays from the Community Services Department! We can’t wait to see you in 2023!