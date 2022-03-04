Home-Grown Staff: From Outdoor Experience Coordinator to Nature Center Supervisor!

It’s no secret that the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve is one of the best places in Southlake. Those who have experienced the world-class programs offered at BJNCP know that Hannah Nyquist is the secret ingredient to the Nature Center’s programming success! Hannah is the latest example of our incredible home-grown staff. She joined the Community Services Division as the Outdoor Experience Coordinator in June of 2019. In that role, Hannah spent most of her time at the Bob Jones Nature Center leading hikes, training staff, teaching preschool, being a camp counselor and director, and coordinating all the outdoor programs. Community-favorite events such as Forest Preschool, Nature Camp, the annual Monarch Butterfly Festival, Family Campouts, Community Hikes, and Adult Outdoor Education Classes were all coordinated by Hannah! Hannah has accomplished major accolades since she arrived in Southlake. Her tenure as Outdoor Experience Coordinator exponentially increased enrollment numbers for Forest Preschool. They often canceled programs due to low enrollment when she first started. Now, registrations are so high they frequently have a waitlist! Hannah's enthusiasm for the environment has cultivated a staff equally as passionate about the Nature Center and its offerings. Her hard work culminated in November when she received the Excellence in Programming Award from TRAPS North Region! Earlier this month, Hannah stepped into her new role as the Nature Center Supervisor. As such, she will be responsible for managing a growing staff and extending outdoor programming opportunities to our community. “Hannah has done a fantastic job over the past few years building relationships and outstanding programming opportunities for Southlake in her current role as the Nature Center Coordinator. Her hard work and dedication have helped position the nature center for further growth with this new facility. She will now continue her great work as the new Nature Center Supervisor!” exclaimed Director Chris Tribble. Nothing makes us happier than watching our world-class staff grow and develop their career. As the new Nature Center Supervisor, Hannah has big plans! Her goals include improving trail system markers and maps, adding more community-based programs, and increasing community awareness of the Nature Center! Congratulations on your promotion, Hannah! We can’t wait to see what you’ll do next!