July 24, 2020

Mayor’s Alliance to Host Virtual Town Hall with the Southlake Police Department on July 29

The Mayor’s Alliance for Unity and Culture invites residents to a virtual Town Hall with the Southlake Police Department. Alliance members will be joined by Southlake Mayor Laura Hill, Assistant Police Chief Ashleigh Casey and members of the Southlake Police Department.

“The Alliance’s mission is to build community unity in Southlake,” Southlake Mayor Laura Hill said. “We know that building strong relationships starts with bringing everyone to the table to have a conversation. Through this event, our citizens will be able to get answers to their questions and share their concerns with the Police Department.”

The virtual Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, July 29 from 6 - 7 p.m.

Questions should be submitted to the Mayor’s Alliance by Tuesday, July 28 at 12 p.m., using this form. The Mayor’s Alliance members moderating the forum will ask questions as time allows and reserve questions for a future Town Hall, if needed.

This Town Hall will be recorded and available on the City’s video on demand within 48 hours of the event.

For more information about the Southlake Police Department, please visit the City’s website.

