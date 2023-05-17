Meet Our New Rentals Coordinator

Champions Club is about creating life-long memories for our members. Our incredible party packages and rentable spaces are no different.

If you’re wondering who’s working behind the scenes to ensure your birthday parties and event rentals go off without a hitch, look no further than our new Rentals Coordinator, Hayde Miranda! One of the new members of our Guest Services team, Hayde, is here to create world-class experiences for our customers.

Like many outstanding employees, Hayde is no stranger to service organizations. She has a background in the non-profit sector and most recently worked for the City of Oakland, California! Hayde believes, “Community/public service is part of who I am! I love developing programs while working with the community to provide the best services possible. I am honored to join the Southlake team and look forward to working with the community.”

A public servant at heart, Hayde has already hit the ground running. Whatever your rental needs are, she’s ready to use her creativity to help you make memorable experiences. She loves coordinating events and bringing ideas to life and cannot wait to assist our members with their rental and party needs. “There is no better feeling than bringing people together to create fun, unforgettable moments!”

Hayde is committed to meeting all your party and rental needs. When she’s not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new eats in Texas. “If you have any good restaurant recommendations, please send them my way!”

Welcome to the team, Hayde! We’re so happy to have you. Say hi to Hayde if you’re in The Marq, and check out our rental and party packages for your next event!