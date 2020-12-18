Meet World Class Employee Seantay Carpenter

As you drive through Southlake, you may notice signs about events, projects and upcoming meetings posted throughout the City.

The person responsible for those public notifications is Seantay Carpenter.

Carpenter is the landscape and zoning inspector for Planning and Development Services, where he assists developers, contractors and the general public with zoning, signage and code compliance.

He also performs zoning, landscaping and tree preservation inspections.

With customer service and serving a world class community being one of the City’s many top priorities, Carpenter has always been known for his friendly interactions with customers and staff members.

Recently, he assisted the Economic Development and Tourism Department in delivering PPE packages and a Safe Pledge Kit to businesses that signed up for Southlake Safe.

In 2017, he received the City’s Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award for his ability to provide exceptional customer service.

“One of the best parts about my job is having the chance to interact with internal and external customers,” Carpenter said. “I get to collaborate with other City departments and work with outside clients.”

He has been employed by the City for over nine years and is looking forward to more years to come.

“Working for the City of Southlake has allowed me to change and grow in my professional career while being able to learn and develop new skills,” he said. “It’s a great place to work and meet new people. Southlake feels like home.”

If you happen to see or work with Carpenter, the latest anime films and video games are a great conversation starter.