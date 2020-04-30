Opening Your Business Back Up Soon? Check Out These Tips for Flushing Water from Your Plumbing.

The City of Southlake, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, wants to make sure you know how to properly flush out old water that has been sitting in the plumbing of your business for the last few weeks. While businesses and other buildings have been closed, water that existed in those private plumbing systems may have deteriorated in quality. Typically, buildings can prevent stagnant water through regular, consistent water use, so this is not a concern most of the time. However, there are easy fixes that business owners can undertake to ensure clean, fresh water is flowing through those faucets. Southlake Water Utilities maintains a year-round fire hydrant flushing program and monitors water quality in our water system daily. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact us at 817-748-8082.
