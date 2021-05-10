Plan Your Graduation Party With Legends Hall

It’s hard to believe that summer is right around the corner. We say it all the time, but time really has flown by these past few months. To some, it might feel like the holidays just happened. It may feel like August was just a few weeks ago for students wrapping up the school year! And for those students getting ready to move on to their next great adventure, Legends Hall at The Marq Southlake is here to help you celebrate in style. Let’s not dismiss all the hard work it took to get to this point, let’s celebrate it, and what better way to celebrate than with a graduation party? Maybe it’s high school graduation, and you’re getting ready to leave home for the first time. Perhaps it’s college graduation, and you’re about to enter the “real world.” Make your life’s celebration a memorable one with us at Legends Hall. Legends Hall is the perfect place to host your celebration. Remember, Southlake residents are eligible for a 20% discount on any event rental! Let us help you bring together the event your graduate deserves. We offer multiple packages that include many of the most popular amenities to make your party a true success. Those amenities include centerpieces, linens, cloth napkins, microphones, AV, and so much more! We have space to host a memorable party of any size. Want to throw a large party to celebrate with everyone? Take a look at our Diamond Social Package. It’s ideal for large groups looking to have their event all in one space. Your event will include the ballrooms and the covered outdoor terrace. If you are looking to have a smaller, more intimate celebration, maybe one of our other spaces will appeal to you. Our Lounge and Parlor and Club Lounge are perfect spaces for a cozy celebration with cost-affordable rates. We pride ourselves on customizing our packages to fit your unique needs. Interested in learning more about what we can offer you? Visit our website at ExperienceLegendsHall.com We’re looking forward to hearing from you and building a world-class experience your graduate will never forget.