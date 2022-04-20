Senior’s Luncheons, Trips, and all that Jazz

It's time to jazz things up at the Southlake Senior Activity Center. Our upcoming Spring programs are sure to razzle-dazzle! Our Senior Activity Center Staff works hard to provide fun and innovative programs for our members. We have a lot of exciting opportunities coming up in the next few months, and we are thrilled to share them with our senior center members. Whether you want to socialize with friends, take a field trip out of town, or learn a new skill, our upcoming programs will brighten up your day. Plan ahead for these nifty programs: Monthly Jazzy Lunch Social

Slick your hair, wear your buckled shoes, and join us for our new monthly Jazzy Lunch Social! Enjoy a musical lunch hour with friends and relax to the soothing sound of live classical jazz performed by internationally known pianist Mr. Milton Fletcher. Our first Jazzy Lunch Social is next week on Tuesday, April 26 from 12:30-1:30 PM. This program is $6.00, and pre-registration is required. Other dates include May 31 and June 28! Two Brothers Winery Trip

Attention all wine lovers and connoisseurs! Join us on Friday, April 29 from 1:40- 4:00 PM as we visit Two Brothers Winery in Keller for a guided tour and a flight of 4 tastings with a small snack. Two Brothers Winery is a local family business owned and operated by two brothers, their spouses, and two long-time family friends. Pre-registration is required ($3.00), and the event fee for this outing is $15.00, which will be paid directly to the vendor. Don't forget to bring money for lunch. Register here. Joe T. Garcia’s and Ft. Worth Stockyards

Wrangle up your buddies and enjoy a delicious lunch at Joe T. Garcia’s on Wednesday, May 4 from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Explore the famous Fort Worth Stockyards after lunch and learn about this incredible historic district. Registration is required, and the registration fee is $3.00. Make sure to bring money for shopping. Water Safety Seminar

May is National Water Safety Month, and it’s never too late to learn how to be safe in the water. Join our Champions Club Aquatics staff on Tuesday, May 3 from 1:30-2:30 PM as they discuss tips on how to stay safe in and around the water. This crucial seminar is just in time for summer. Register here. We can’t wait to see you at one or all of these exciting events.