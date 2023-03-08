Seven Southlake Spring Break Staycation Ideas

Spring Break is next week, and if you aren’t jetting off on a tropical adventure, you may be feeling restless. Thankfully, Southlake has a myriad of activities to plan an idyllic staycation right in your backyard. If you’re feeling stuck at home next week, here are a few things to do to liven up your week! Staycation Activities for the Art Lover Enjoy the Strokes of Art in the Square Exhibit

Museum entry fees can be pricey. If you enjoy looking at unique artwork from nationwide artists, the Strokes of Art Exhibit is a must-see. Pop into the Southlake Town Hall lobby to get a glimpse of the 2023 Art in the Square featured artists. This free art exhibit is just a glimpse of the incredible art that will be on display during the award-winning Art in the Square Festival in April. Once you take a look around, take 5 minutes to vote for your favorite piece via QR code or paper ballot in the lobby! Explore Southlake Public Art

Southlake is a city that takes public art seriously. You can’t help but pass by an impressive statue anywhere you go. However, if you are in the mood for a scavenger hunt, here’s an idea for a self-guided public art walking tour in Bicentennial Park. There are three impressive pieces of public art scattered throughout Bicentennial Park. Start at The Marq and head towards the Aria Amphitheater. The stunning, “Southlake Constellation” by Kathi Caricoff rests to the left of the amphitheater. The celestial-inspired work represents the magnificent Texas night sky! Stroll to the other end of the park, past the water tower and come face-to-face with Seth Vandable’s beautiful “Prairie Winds.” Time travel to centuries past as you observe the details of this piece representative of the early settlers and wagon trails that were common during the westward migration. While you’re there, walk over to the Log Cabin to learn more about the early settlers of Southlake. The final piece is tucked away within the tranquil Liberty Gardens. Be on the lookout for “Children at Play,” which depicts the relaxed nature of three small children playing in a tree! Take a picture with all three pieces and tag Experience Southlake with #SouthlakeStaycation! Enjoy a Concert in the Park

Spring Break is the perfect excuse to enjoy a free concert in the park! The Masterworks Concert Series brings incredible entertainment to the Southlake community each year. Mark your calendars for Friday, March 17 at 7:00 PM at Rustin/ Family Park, and jam out to Escape, DFWs premier Journey cover band. Don’t forget your lawn chair, bug spray, and snacks! Staycation Activities for the Naturist Explore the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve

We know we hype up the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve a lot, and it’s because we love this gorgeous piece of the Cross Timbers ecosystem. If you have never ventured out to explore the over 20 miles of hiking trails at the Nature Center, this Spring Break is the time to do it! Don’t forget to visit the pollinator garden while you’re out there! Head out early in the morning to catch the incredible wildlife that calls the Nature Center home! Go Fishing at Bob Jones Park Fishing Pier

There’s nothing more relaxing than a quiet morning or afternoon fishing by the pond. The Bob Jones Park Fishing Pier sits next to a 6-acre pond that offers a first-class fishing experience. The Fishing Pavilion also offers a shaded picnic area for an afternoon snack! The park also offers Boo Boo Buddie’s Dog Park, equestrian trails, a playground, and a cricket pitch! Staycation Activities for the Sports Enthusiast Visit the Southlake Tennis Center

The Southlake Tennis Center is in Bicentennial Park. This beautiful facility has 19 lighted, hard courts available for rental on an hourly basis. Residents can reserve the courts up to one week in advance for $4.00 for two hours of court time, and non-residents can reserve the court for $5.00. Spring is a wonderful time to catch a game with friends! Spend the Day at Champions Club

Last but certainly not least, one of the best things you can do during your Spring Break Staycation is paying a visit to Champions Club! If you’re already a member, we know we’ll see your face this week. However, non-members can enjoy a complimentary Day Pass to experience all the hype firsthand. Relax in the sauna at our world-class Aquatics Center, try our new elliptical machines, or check out a popular group fitness class. Whatever your fitness style is, we have something for you. Become a member during your staycation to reap the full benefits during our Member Appreciation Week in April! There you have it! Seven staycation ideas for seven days of Spring Break! We hope to see you out and about enjoying your beautiful community next week!