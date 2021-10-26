Southlake 2035 Mobility Plan Amendment - Sidewalk Priority List

The Planning and Development Services Department has created a sidewalk priority feedback form for citizens to submit questions and comments. The City of Southlake will be considering an amendment to its Mobility Master Plan to establish new priorities for City-funded sidewalk construction projects. The construction of publicly funded sidewalk project sections is guided by the priority ranking of the sidewalk segment identified in the Mobility Master Plan. The City has just completed an extensive sidewalk constructability evaluation for future publicly funded sidewalk segments identified on the Official Pathways Map. The sidewalk constructability study evaluates and prioritizes potential sidewalk projects based on several factors, such as connectivity to other sidewalks, location near a school or park, availability of a right of way or easement, and construction cost (trees removal, utility relocations, bridge construction, drainage). The City utilizes the scores assigned as part of this evaluation to prioritize sidewalk segments for construction. Sidewalk segments are prioritized as a Tier 1 (1 to 3 years), Tier 2 (4 to 7 years) or Tier 3 (greater than 8 years) project. Just because a sidewalk segment is not listed as part of this evaluation does not mean it will not be built. The City also builds sidewalks in conjunction with a City road or park project. For instance, the N. White Chapel Boulevard project will include new sidewalks on both sides of the road from the SH 114 frontage road to Emerald Boulevard, near the Tom Thumb shopping center. Construction of the Southlake Sports Complex (Park) will include sidewalks along Crooked Lane. Also, developers are required to incorporate sidewalks identified on the “Official Pathways” as part of their projects. As part of the Southlake Mobility Plan amendment, the City is seeking feedback and suggestions from the public on the proposed sidewalk priority list. In addition to the feedback form, the public can provide comments on the proposed priorities at the following meetings, which are held at Southlake Town Hall – City Council Chambers – 1400 Main Street: October 26 - Citywide SPIN meeting – 6 p.m.

November 4 – Planning and Zoning Commission meeting – 6:30 p.m. – (Public Hearing)

November 15 - City Council meeting (1st Reading) - 5:30 p.m.

December 7 – City Council meeting (Public Hearing) - 6:45 p.m. For more information about these sidewalk segments, please visit the Mobility Master Plan webpage or contact the Planning and Development Services Department at 817-748-8621