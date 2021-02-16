Southlake Under Boil Water Notice

Update 3:30 p.m., February 19 - The City of Southlake remains in a boil water notice until further announcement. The City of Southlake is aware that the City of Fort Worth (Southlake's water supplier) has rescinded their boil water notice for north Fort Worth. Southlake is required to complete its own testing before our boil water notice can be lifted. We are working through that testing process currently. We will issue notification once the boil water notice is no longer necessary. Due to difficulties obtaining water from our water supplier (City of Fort Worth) and subsequent loss of water pressure in Southlake’s system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Southlake PWS 2200075, to notify water customers that they should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and continued to be boiled for at least two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water. If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the water utility at 817-748-8051, or (817) 751-1397, or by email at swucustomerservice@ci.southlake.tx.us Please note that another notice will be issued when boiling water is no longer required.