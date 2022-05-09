Southlake Library Task Force to Host Two Town Hall Meetings

The Library Task Force invites residents to attend the Library Task Force Town Hall meetings on May 11th and 16th to give feedback about a potential new public library.

“The Task Force has been working hard the last several months,” said Councilmember Ronell Smith. “All of us are looking forward to talking with people about what we've learned and hearing the priorities of our residents.”

Library Task Force Town Hall Meetings

Each Town Hall will start with an open house from 4:30 – 6:00 pm in the Town Hall lobby. The Open House invites attendees to informally visit with the Task Force before the meeting begins at 6:00 pm.

Then at 6:00 pm, the meeting will move into the Council Chamber, and the Task Force will talk about what they’ve learned and provide recommendations for onsite location, facility priorities, and complementary amenities. The Task Force has also looked into funding options and will share their insights at the meeting.

If you cannot attend the meeting, the meeting will be broadcast live on the City’s website CityofSouthlake.com/VideoonDemand. You can also provide your thoughts to the task force through an online comment card. Visit CityofSouthlake.com/LibraryTaskForce to provide your feedback and for more information about the Task Force and its work.