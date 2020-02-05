Southlake New Biz List: February 2020

Would you like to know about the new businesses in town? If so, you are going to want to subscribe to the Economic Development New Biz List. The list not only gives you an update about recently opened businesses, but it will also tell you what’s coming to Southlake in the next few months. Market by Macy’s – This new concept retail destination will be opening on February in Southlake Town Square at 321 State Street. The new store is being conceived with community in mind and will bring local brands, a café and a unique shopping experience for visitors. MarketbyMacys.com Pho B.A.E. – This re-branded Vietnamese restaurant recently opened in the former H&H Noodle location in Southlake Village Center at 2120 E. Southlake Boulevard. They offer a variety of traditional Vietnamese dishes, including pho, and novelty drinks such as bubble tea. (817) 251-9237 Kitten to Cat Hospital – Kitten to Cat Hospital is proud to serve Southlake and the surrounding areas. They are dedicated to providing the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service. Kitten to Cat Hospital recently opened at 205 Miron Drive. (817) 488-2272 KittentoCatHospital.com Charis Behavioral Health - Charis is a labor of love founded by people who care deeply about children. It is their mission to positively impact as many lives as possible, utilizing the most innovative treatment modalities and measuring outcomes. Every clinical discussion and decision is rooted in grace, kindness and life. It sums up who they are and what they believe. It clarifies their primary goal: That each child is seen, heard and known. Charis Behavioral Health recently opened 250 W. Southlake Boulevard. (817) 997-4525 CharishBH.com Smile Doctors Braces - Love people first, straighten teeth second. At Smile Doctors, they see people as people and embrace authentic smiles. Their people-first culture creates a fun-loving contagious environment with positive interactions that inspire their team members and patients to uplift themselves and others within the communities they serve. Smile Doctors Braces recently opened at 311 W. Southlake Boulevard Suite 130. (817) 345-7591 SmileDoctors.com Texas Health Care’s Bone and Joint - Established in 1945, they are one of the oldest and most established orthopedic clinics in North Texas. Their patients are as diverse as the conditions we treat — from athletes to dancers to everyday folks who have suffered injuries through the course of living a full life. Whatever your health goals may be, we're here to help you reach for your stars. Texas Health Care’s Bone and Joint opened an office in 2019 at 731 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 120. (817) 335-4316 THCBoneandJoint.com N2 Electrical Contractors - N2EC is an electrical contractor and electrician service provider based in Texas specializing in commercial projects and service. They are a growing business founded little over 4 years ago and they continue to grow, hiring some of the most skilled, committed and experienced electricians. N2 Electrical Contractors recently opened a private office at 351 Bank Street, Suite 104. (806) 503-7323 N2EC.com