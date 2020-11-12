Southlake Public Library Celebrates its 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program

The Southlake Public Library is excited to offer its 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a day, families can reach the 1000-book goal in three years while providing their children essential early literacy skills.

Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.

The program is free and available for families with children from birth to five years of age. Parents and caregivers can register at the Southlake Public Library and pick up a starter kit, along with a reading log for the first 100 books.

Each time your child reads 100 books, bring your completed log to the library for a sticker and a reading log for your next 100 books. And once your child completes 1000 books, come to the library and we will celebrate this milestone with you!

For more information, come to the Library or give us a call at 817-748-8243.