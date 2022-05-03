Southlake Stars and Stripes Call for Sponsors

The City of Southlake is seeking event sponsors for the Southlake Stars and Stripes event set to take place on Sunday, July 3 in Southlake Town Square from 3 – 11 p.m.

This free community event offers live entertainment, activities for kids, a variety of food and beverage options, and memorable patriotic fireworks show for all to enjoy.

This is your chance to showcase your business in front of 30,000 plus participants, as well as an opportunity to form a partnership with the City of Southlake.

Check out the available sponsorship packages.

The City would love to partner with local businesses like yours to make this annual event even better.

If you are interested in participating, please fill out an application online. The deadline to submit your application is May 31. For additional questions, contact Hillary Cromer at hcromer@ci.southlake.tx.us.