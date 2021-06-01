Stars and Stripes Returns for 2021

Your favorite patriotic event returns this year with more fun and more sparkle!

Join us in Southlake Town Square for Stars and Stripes 2021 on Saturday, July 3, from 6 - 10 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

This event is designed for the entire family to enjoy.

https://youtu.be/HOsls74sCNc

Live musical performances will set the tone for the night on stages in Family Park and Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park followed by a patriotic ceremony at the Rustin Pavilion.

If you’re bringing the kids, Kids Corner is where all the fun happens. Your children can enjoy activities, entertainment, games, and more!

With all the fun going on, you’ll probably work up an appetite. Food vendors will be set up throughout Southlake Town Square offering sweets and delicious eats during the course of the night. Make sure to check out our BBQ Alley!

Event parking is free, however special accommodations will be available for guests and visitors who prefer to utilize shuttle services.

Free shuttle services will be provided with roundtrip rides to and from the event. Be sure to check shuttle locations and times before attending the event.

Restrooms and additional handicap parking will also be available.

Stars and Stripes is free and open to the public. Remember, you can begin to set up at 7 p.m. on July 2. However, keep in mind that the City is not responsible for any unattended, lost or stolen items. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact the City of Southlake!

For up-to-date event information, text STARSNSTRIPE to 888777 and download the VisitSouthlake! App on Android or Apple devices. For more information about Stars and Stripes parking, event schedule and festivities, please visit www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com.

Thank you to this year's Stars and Stripes sponsors!