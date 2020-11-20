Start the Holiday Season with Our Virtual Tree Lighting

It’s time to kick off the 20th anniversary of Southlake’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration with the virtual tree lighting at 6 p.m., November 21 on Facebook! This year, stay home and safe with your family and get into the festive spirit with some of these recommendations: Order food from your favorite Southlake restaurant and enjoy a wonderful meal while you watch the tree lighting ceremony on Facebook.

Record all the fun with photos and share them with us through the Cinebody app! Download the app on your iPhone (use your mobile browser for Android phones) and enter the project code: H4HSL.

Pull out your favorite cookie recipe and make dessert for after the virtual tree lighting.

Watch Mayor Laura Hill and City Council members share some of their favorite holiday traditions and the virtual tree lighting on Facebook.

Plan your 20 Days of Holiday Cheer with some of these activities. Remember to stay safe and make this a December to Remember! For more information about upcoming holiday events, visit www.HomefortheHolidaysSouthlake.com.