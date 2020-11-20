Start the Holiday Season with Our Virtual Tree Lighting

It’s time to kick off the 20th anniversary of Southlake’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration with the virtual tree lighting at 6 p.m., November 21 on Facebook! This year, stay home and safe with your family and get into the festive spirit with some of these recommendations: Remember to stay safe and make this a December to Remember! For more information about upcoming holiday events, visit www.HomefortheHolidaysSouthlake.com.
