Stay Home Sweet Home

It’s a tough time for all of us. The best thing we can do is keep calm and support those around us, because that is The Southlake Way! So, sit back, relax and enjoy being home sweet home with your loved ones. Top 10 things to do this week while you’re staying home: Support Southlake – Order takeout or delivery from your favorite Southlake restaurant to support local businesses! Get started with this list of local restaurants. 2020 Census – Fill out your census information. Everyone in Southlake needs to be counted! Learn more about how we use the census here. Read – Travel to a faraway land in a great work of fiction by checking out one of the Southlake Public Library’s eBooks. Read about the Library’s online resources here. Cook – Get the family together over a home cooked meal. Need a recipe? Watch this video of Librarian Cynthia Pfledderer cooking up some yummy soup. Hike – Enjoy a walk, run or bike ride, just make sure to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay six feet apart. Learn how to enjoy our parks while social distancing here. Landscape – Plan your garden or follow some how-tos to spiff up your yard. Click here for some great resources from Southlake professionals. Relax – Pamper yourself! Soak in the tub, catch up on some self-care and buy yourself a gift card from a Southlake spa for later. Travel – Tour a museum, visit a national park or watch animal cams from your living room! Here are a few of our favorites: The Louvre, The British Museum, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, The Alamo and the San Diego Zoo. Or, you can view Town Square by checking in on our web cam. File Your Taxes – No, it’s never fun. But it’s one of those housekeeping items you can go ahead and cross off your list. The deadline has been extended to July 15. Organize – From cleaning out your closet to shredding old documents, now is a great time for spring cleaning! The City of Southlake is going through documents, organizing and shredding old records in accordance with our retention schedule this time of year. Now is a great time for you to do the same! Also, to help our community find the latest news and resources on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the City has created an information page on its website at www.ProtectSouthlake.com. Bookmark this page for easy, quick access to the information you need and stay on top of how the City is responding.