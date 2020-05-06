Stepping Into May: Facility, Program, & Meeting Information Through May 18

It’s exciting to think about moving back into all our familiar routines. While the City of Southlake has continued to offer essential and needed services throughout the coronavirus challenge, we are looking forward to resuming as many of our pre-crisis business operations as we can. During the month of May, we’ll be taking steps to safely restore services, programs, and meetings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday, April 27, 2020, allowing certain Texas businesses to resume limited operations beginning May 1, 2020. He referred to his order and the plan as Phase 1, noting that the restrictions will ease as early as May 18 if data supports it, and the state can move into Phase 2. On May 5, he released additional information. The Governor’s executive orders can be found at www.ProtectSouthlake.com. Under his April 27 order, municipal government operations may resume as determined by the local government. He also issued a detailed report called Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas. This report outlines protocols, guidance, and recommendations for operating organizations to minimize risk and the spread of COVID-19. The executive order and identified protocols will guide the City of Southlake’s work to reestablish operations to full capacity. The information shown below reflects activity through May 18. Municipal Services Where possible, residents and business patrons are urged to continue to access certain city services through our E-Service Portal on the City’s website. If you don’t see the service listed that you need, please call us at (817) 748-8400 for assistance. The Southlake Public Library will continue to offer e-service and plan to introduce curbside pickup starting May 11. Get the details on the curbside service by clicking here. The library staff is preparing now to reopen the library soon. Customer and business trash and recycling collection are running regular schedules; however, the bulk and brush collection schedule has been modified so that this collection is handled on Wednesdays. Staff anticipates that Republic will resume normal schedules within the next few weeks. Planning and development services continue to operate, processing development applications, and permits. Engineering reviews continue. Building inspections and permitting services continue, as will code enforcement. Park maintenance teams continue to maintain parks, municipal sites, medians, and rights-of-way, and respond to service requests. Planning for recreational programs is ongoing, and staff continues to develop visual and online programming for patrons. The Public Works Operations Division continues to manage the City’s water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure and will be addressing service requests on a priority basis. Capital projects continue. Police and Fire operations continue normally; however, public education programs will continue to be postponed for the next few weeks. Once reintroduced, these programs will be offered in a modified format to promote social distancing and other safe practices. Under guidance from the State, Municipal Court and Teen Court sessions are postponed until June. If you need assistance with City services, please call us at (817) 748-8400. Municipal Facilities City offices and facilities will open to the public using a phased process, generally following minimum health protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Specific facility reopening information will be provided as the plan moves forward. Certain outdoor recreation facilities opened May 1 (with conditions) Dog Park Tennis & Pickleball Courts Batting Cages Restrooms Pavilions Picnic Tables & Benches

Municipal buildings are not expected to reopen to the public prior to May 18; however, customers needing in-person assistance may call (817) 748-8400 to make an appointment with the appropriate staff member. The full opening will occur once on-site staffing levels and facility management can safely support in-person operations. Vendors and customers are also encouraged to work with City staff using phone or online video meetings, rather than resuming in-person meetings. Council, Board, and Commission Meeting Information May 5 City Council - virtual meeting

May 5 Southlake Parks Development Corporation - Canceled

May 7 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - virtual meeting

May 7 Senior Center Health Fair – Canceled

May 11 Southlake Youth Action Commission Meeting – Canceled

May 11 Parks & Recreation Board meeting - Canceled

May 12 Crime Control and Prevention District Board of Directors – Canceled

May 12 Southlake Program for the Involvement of Neighborhoods – virtual meeting

May 12 Senior Advisory Commission meeting - Canceled

May 14 Zoning Board of Adjustment – virtual meeting NOTE: Instructions for participating in virtual public meetings are published on the front page of CityofSouthlake.com and are also available on www.cityofsouthlake.com/AgendaCenter. Municipal Elections As of this writing, the municipal elections will be held on November 3, 2020, unless the Governor allows for an earlier date. Coming Soon! Facilities & services to reopen later Champions Club remains closed (fees waived for the duration of closure)

Legends Hall at The Marq remains closed (call (817) 748-8900 to discuss specific event details)

Senior Activity Center remains closed

Park playgrounds remain closed

Athletic fields and courts closed for team or group play

All Bob Jones Nature Center classes, camps, and programs postponed

All Volunteer Southlake assignments and events postponed Stay Informed To help you stay informed, the City regularly updates www.ProtectSouthlake.com for easy, quick access to the City information you need. If you have COVID-19 questions, please call the Tarrant County Coronavirus Hotline at (817) 248-6299. We’re ready to be safely back, Southlake. We are looking forward to seeing you around town.