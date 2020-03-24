Tarrant County Issues Stay at Home Order

A Stay At Home order has been issued for Tarrant County residents by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, in effect from 11:59 p.m. today, March 24, until April 7, 2020. At a Tuesday (3/24) press conference, Judge Whitley announced that he would issue an executive order that requires Tarrant County residents to stay home and leave only for essential travel, to work in essential businesses, and for essential activities. “We are working closely with state and local officials to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Mayor Laura Hill. “The Governor’s updated executive order and Tarrant County’s updated orders are the tools we need to help protect the public’s health,” she added. What This Means for Southlake Mayor Laura Hill’s First Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, signed on March 23, states the City will adopt all rules, regulations, and limitations issued by Tarrant County, Denton County, and the State of Texas contained in their executive orders, or disaster declarations. The Council also voted on March 23 to extend the Declaration “based on [the] weekly review conducted by Mayor Hill and City Manager Shana Yelverton” and “until terminated by order of the City Council.” “The City’s Office of Emergency Management has prepared for this possibility, and now that it’s reality, the City will move forward on supporting the order,” said Assistant City Manager Alison Ortowski. Stay informed. www.ProtectSouthlake.com is the City’s information page that provides a centralized place for the City’s COVID-19 latest news and resources. It also contains links to county, state, and federal sites. You can also text PROTECTSLK to 888-777 for text message updates and be sure to follow the City’s social media to stay connected with us and with each other.
A Stay At Home order has been issued for Tarrant County residents by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, in effect from 11:59 p.m. today, March 24, until April 7, 2020.
At a Tuesday (3/24) press conference, Judge Whitley announced that he would issue an executive order that requires Tarrant County residents to stay home and leave only for essential travel, to work in essential businesses, and for essential activities.
“We are working closely with state and local officials to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Mayor Laura Hill. “The Governor’s updated executive order and Tarrant County’s updated orders are the tools we need to help protect the public’s health,” she added.
What This Means for Southlake
Mayor Laura Hill’s First Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, signed on March 23, states the City will adopt all rules, regulations, and limitations issued by Tarrant County, Denton County, and the State of Texas contained in their executive orders, or disaster declarations. The Council also voted on March 23 to extend the Declaration “based on [the] weekly review conducted by Mayor Hill and City Manager Shana Yelverton” and “until terminated by order of the City Council.”
“The City’s Office of Emergency Management has prepared for this possibility, and now that it’s reality, the City will move forward on supporting the order,” said Assistant City Manager Alison Ortowski.
Stay informed. www.ProtectSouthlake.com is the City’s information page that provides a centralized place for the City’s COVID-19 latest news and resources. It also contains links to county, state, and federal sites. You can also text PROTECTSLK to 888-777 for text message updates and be sure to follow the City’s social media to stay connected with us and with each other.