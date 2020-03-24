Tarrant County Issues Stay at Home Order

A Stay At Home order has been issued for Tarrant County residents by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, in effect from 11:59 p.m. today, March 24, until April 7, 2020. At a Tuesday (3/24) press conference, Judge Whitley announced that he would issue an executive order that requires Tarrant County residents to stay home and leave only for essential travel, to work in essential businesses, and for essential activities. “We are working closely with state and local officials to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Mayor Laura Hill. “The Governor’s updated executive order and Tarrant County’s updated orders are the tools we need to help protect the public’s health,” she added. What This Means for Southlake Residents are to stay at their place of residence and practice social distancing unless they are leaving for essential activities, or working at essential businesses, essential governmental services, essential critical infrastructure, or to perform minimum basic operations.

Essential Activities are defined on page three of the order and include activities necessary to get supplies or food for your families or household.

All businesses except essential businesses, no public occupancy is allowed. Minimum basic operations are permitted with proper social distancing. Pages seven and eight of the order defines the essential businesses.

Essential businesses are to conduct business with proper social distancing and to provide screening precautions to protect employees.

Public and private gatherings outside a single household are prohibited.

Food establishments, including those at schools and hotels, are limited to drive-in, drive-through, take out, and delivery with proper social distancing. No in-house dining is allowed.

Houses of worship are to remain closed for in-person services. Staff members are allowed in their buildings to produce audio/video services, but social distancing is required.

Non-essential visitors are prohibited from going to nursing homes, retirement communities, and long-term care facilities unless they are providing critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.

Elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited. Mayor Laura Hill’s First Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, signed on March 23, states the City will adopt all rules, regulations, and limitations issued by Tarrant County, Denton County, and the State of Texas contained in their executive orders, or disaster declarations. The Council also voted on March 23 to extend the Declaration “based on [the] weekly review conducted by Mayor Hill and City Manager Shana Yelverton” and “until terminated by order of the City Council.” “The City’s Office of Emergency Management has prepared for this possibility, and now that it’s reality, the City will move forward on supporting the order,” said Assistant City Manager Alison Ortowski. Stay informed. www.ProtectSouthlake.com is the City’s information page that provides a centralized place for the City’s COVID-19 latest news and resources. It also contains links to county, state, and federal sites. You can also text PROTECTSLK to 888-777 for text message updates and be sure to follow the City’s social media to stay connected with us and with each other.