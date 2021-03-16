Texas Tough, Texas True: It’s Texas SmartScape™ Month

Create the perfect eco-friendly yard this year with Texas SmartScape™. Read below to learn more about the program and how you can save money and resources while also supporting the environment with your landscaping. Did you know that according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, up to 60% of the average household's water usage goes towards irrigation? This year let Texas SmartScape™ help you design the perfect landscape for your home that will help you protect our environment while saving water and money. Texas SmartScape™ is a regional initiative sponsored by the North Central Texas Council of Governments that is aimed at improving water quality and conserving water supplies through more sustainable landscape practices. To learn more about Texas SmartScape™ as well as other landscaping tips and tricks, visit the official website at www.txsmartscape.com. To learn more about the Monarch Highway and what you can do to support the animals that use it, check out these resources:
