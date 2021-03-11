The FM 1938 Widening Project is Complete!

Since 2012, TxDOT contractors has made improvements to the intersections, drainage system and expanding the lanes on FM 1938, and the City is happy to announce, that this project has been completed.

The two-phase project was a partnership between TxDOT, Tarrant County, the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the cities of Keller, Westlake and Southlake.

Phase I included the reconstruction and design of a six-lane divided roadway with raised curb medians from SH 114 to just south of Dove Road leading into a four-lane roadway with raised curb medians ending at Randol Mill Road.

Once Phase I was completed August 2012, contractors moved to Phase 2 in 2019 which included the City of Keller and the City of Southlake. The project also included underground drainage and a screening wall along the Myers Meadow subdivision.

The approximate budget for Phase 2 was $37 million.

This is one of many Capital Improvement Projects that the City can now check as complete.

