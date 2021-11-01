‘Tis the Season for Southlake’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

You’re invited to watch Southlake Town Square light-up for the holiday season at the City of Southlake’s annual Home for the Holidays — Christmastime in Southlake Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, November 20 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m.

This whimsical celebration kicks off the holiday season with a variety of family-friendly entertainment, arts and crafts, and delectable holiday treats.

Grab a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy free event activities such as cookies decorating, ornament crafting, writing letters to Santa, carriage rides with your family and friends, pictures with Santa and his elves, and sliding down our 12-foot-high snow hill. This year, there will be a second snow hill designed specifically for small children.

Southlake Fire Department will have their Fill the Truck Toy Drive.

To review the full list of Home for the Holidays — Christmastime in Southlake festivities (e.g., Breakfast with Santa), visit our website.

Parking will be available at the East and West parking garages. If you plan to use a ride share service, please direct them to our designated drop-off location at Summit Park located at 1501 Main Street.

Text H4HSLK to 888777 to receive real-time alerts related to the event.

Special thanks to the Home for the Holidays sponsors: Amber Butcher with Engel & Voelkers Southlake, Texas Health Southlake, WAY-FM and T-Mobile Southlake.