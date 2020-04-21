Voter Registration and Early Voting Dates for July 14 Primary Runoff Election

Voting for the Republican and Democratic Runoff Election has been postponed until Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Early voting will be July 6- 10, 2020 If you plan to participate in this election, you must be registered to vote 30 days before the election. The deadline to register is Monday, June 15, 2020. Voting for the Southlake General and Bond Election has been postponed to November 3, 2020 from its original date of May 2, 2020, or to an earlier option as specified by Governor Greg Abbott. Tarrant County Notice of Election Postponement

Denton County Notice of Election Postponement Any candidate who filed for the May 2 election will remain valid and the filing period will not be reopened for the new November 3 election date. For more information on elections, please visit CityofSouthlake.com/Elections. The chart below outlines deadlines and dates for the July 14 Primary Runoff Election. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - Primary Runoff Election First day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM) or Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) Wednesday, January 1, 2020*

*First day to file does not move because of New Year's Day holiday. An "Annual ABBM" or FPCA for a January or February 2020 election may be file earlier, but not earlier than the 60th day before the date of the January of February election. Last Day to Register to Vote Monday, June 15, 2020 Last Day to Apply by Mail

(Received, not Postmarked) Thursday, July 2, 2020 First Day of Early Voting Monday, July 6, 2020 Last Day of Early Voting Friday, July 10, 2020 Last Day to Receive Ballot by Mail Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (Election Day at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelop is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)