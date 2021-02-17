What to Do If You Suspect You Have Broken Pipes

During freezing conditions, you may experience a waterline leak or break. You may realize this immediately or may not become aware of this issue until conditions are above freezing and you hear the sound of running water when no faucets are turned on. You can check your water meter to determine if water is running when the faucets are turned off.

If you experience a waterline break, the first thing to do is locate your house water shut-off valve and completely switch off your water supply. You can usually find your house water shut-off valve located somewhere along the perimeter of your home, typically located inside a valve box. The water shut-off valve may also be in the garage or somewhere in the house in an access panel.

If you are unable to find the shut-off valve to your house, another option is to locate the water meter main shut-off valve located at the boundary line of your property near the street or sidewalk. This shut-off valve is typically located in a valve box similar to the photo below.

Once you have contained the emergency, contact a licensed plumber to repair the damaged water line. A plumber can turn off the water at your home if you are unable to do so. Please note that the plumber will be required to obtain a permit from the City for the repair. However, in the event of an emergency, the permit may be obtained the following business day after the repair has been made.

Of course, we hope that you do not experience a broken water line. A couple of preventative measures to consider are the opening of your cabinet doors to give your pipes access to warmer air from the rest of the house and keep your faucets dripping, especially those faucets located on an exterior wall. To keep outdoor plumbing fixtures from freezing, disconnect and store any garden hoses and insulate the outdoor faucets.

If you have questions, please contact Southlake Water Utilities at 817-748-8051 or email swucustomerservice@cityofsouthlake.com.