Winter Weather Cancelations and Updates

With frigid temperatures expected to continue through the end of the week, here is the latest information on rolling blackouts/power outages and City of Southlake program and meeting cancelations. Power Outages The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) advised all Texas power providers early Monday morning that they had entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages. Oncor, one of Southlake’s primary power providers, said, “The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather. These outages are taking place across the service territory, and ERCOT has said they could be required through Tuesday.” They also added that all Oncor customers should prepare to be without power for an extended period of time. Click here >>> http://bit.ly/Oncor3rW5i0P for Oncor’s outage map. They also have a downloadable mobile app. Tri-County Electric provided this Facebook video update to its customers. Roughly 58,000 members are out of power, with 2,400 being snow/weather-related and 55,800 members involved in the rotating outages. Their alert page is here, and they are also encouraging their members to go to their Facebook page for updates. The City has opened up an Emergency Temporary Warming Shelter for residents at the DPS North Facility, 100 East Dove Road. Residents who utilize the facility are encouraged to bring water and snacks. Limited electrical outlets are available for use. For more information, visit the City’s webpage. Cancelations City All City facilities will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Residents are encouraged to utilize City e-services and contact the City by phone or form.

Republic Services has suspended its services for Tuesday, February 16, 2021. They will assess again on Tuesday to determine when it is safe to resume service.

The Tuesday, February 16, 2021, City Council Meeting is postponed until February 23, 2021, due to inclement weather. All agenda items and public hearings scheduled for the February 16, 2021, City Council meeting will be heard on February 23, 2021, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The City’s Building Inspection Division will not be scheduling or conducting any on-site inspections on Tuesday, February 16. Virtual inspections for water heater replacement and HVAC will still be available. For updates on building inspection statuses, please visit the Building Inspections webpage or Customer Self-Service webpage. For questions, please call 817-748-8236 or 817-748-8237 during regular business hours. The department will be continuously monitoring weather conditions to determine when on-site building inspections can resume. Parks and Recreation Programs Bob Jones Nature Center Forest Pre-School canceled 2/16

Therapeutic Recreation Program canceled 2/16

Southlake Tennis Center is closed Tuesday 2/16 and Wednesday 2/17 Please visit our winter weather page on www.CityofSouthlake.com, the City of Southlake Facebook Page, and the Southlake DPS Facebook page for the latest information.