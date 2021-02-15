Winter Weather Cancelations and Updates

With frigid temperatures expected to continue through the end of the week, here is the latest information on rolling blackouts/power outages and City of Southlake program and meeting cancelations. Power Outages The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) advised all Texas power providers early Monday morning that they had entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages. Oncor, one of Southlake’s primary power providers, said, “The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather. These outages are taking place across the service territory, and ERCOT has said they could be required through Tuesday.” They also added that all Oncor customers should prepare to be without power for an extended period of time. Click here >>> http://bit.ly/Oncor3rW5i0P for Oncor’s outage map. They also have a downloadable mobile app. Tri-County Electric provided this Facebook video update to its customers. Roughly 58,000 members are out of power, with 2,400 being snow/weather-related and 55,800 members involved in the rotating outages. Their alert page is here, and they are also encouraging their members to go to their Facebook page for updates. The City has opened up an Emergency Temporary Warming Shelter for residents at the DPS North Facility, 100 East Dove Road. Residents who utilize the facility are encouraged to bring water and snacks. Limited electrical outlets are available for use. For more information, visit the City’s webpage. Cancelations City Parks and Recreation Programs Please visit our winter weather page on www.CityofSouthlake.com, the City of Southlake Facebook Page, and the Southlake DPS Facebook page for the latest information.
