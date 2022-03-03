You’re Invited to Celebrate Southlake

Spring is just a few weeks away, and what better way to kick off the new season than to “Celebrate Southlake” with friends and neighbors. “We have big plans for Celebrate Southlake 2022!” Southlake Mayor John Huffman said. “We are back in person this year with an incredible Southlake Community Dinner on Friday night and an afternoon of cultural celebrations on Saturday. It promises to be a fantastic experience where families and friends can make memories and enjoy what makes Southlake special.” Celebrate Southlake takes place over two days at The Marq Southlake Aria Amphitheater, kicking off with the Southlake Community Dinner on Friday, March 25, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Spirit of Southlake event will take place the following afternoon on Saturday, March 26, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. This event is a great way to connect with your community through cultural experiences while enjoying international cuisine, stage performances, and family activities. Celebrate Southlake dates back to 2017. Now in its fifth year, the event has evolved each year so people can come together to celebrate Southlake’s culture through performances, world cuisine, and group activities. Community Dinner The Southlake Community Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, will kick off the event with food, drinks, music, and more. Local food vendors, including Fajita Pete’s and Minerva Indian Cuisine, will serve delicious meals on-site. For the first time, beer and wine will be available from the Southlake Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Saddle & Sapphire will be serving hand-crafted specialty mocktails from their beverage trailer. Spirit of Southlake The Spirit of Southlake event will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 3-6 p.m. Attendees collect passport stamps through a number of activities or sit back to enjoy cultural performances by the Southlake Foundation, A-CAST, Southlake Sister Cities, and others. When you first arrive at the event, be sure to grab your event passport to guide you through the Celebrate Southlake experience. Passport activities range from engaging in group art projects to taking you on a quick Flags of the World Walk. If you would like to support the festival, you can host a cultural booth, submit a recipe for the community cookbook, or volunteer. Just visit the Celebrate Southlake webpage and click How to Get Involved. This event is brought to you by the City of Southlake and the Mayor’s Alliance for Unity and Culture.