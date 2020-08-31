2020 Voting Guide – Voter Registration and Early Voting Dates

Election season is here! With only a few weeks before for the next election, here are some important upcoming dates. Last Day to Register to Vote – Monday, October 5, 2020

First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance – Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked) – Friday, October 23, 2020

Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance – Friday, October 30, 2020

Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail – Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (Election Day) at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply). For more information about voting, visit the following webpages: https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html https://www.votedenton.com/