August 31, 2020

2020 Voting Guide – Voter Registration and Early Voting Dates

Election season is here! With only a few weeks before for the next election, here are some important upcoming dates.

  • Last Day to Register to Vote – Monday, October 5, 2020
  • First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance – Tuesday, October 13, 2020
  • Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked) – Friday, October 23, 2020
  • Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance – Friday, October 30, 2020
  • Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail – Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (Election Day) at 7 p.m.  if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).

For more information about voting, visit the following webpages:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html

https://www.votedenton.com/

A man and woman jog outside under sunny, green trees. Text reads "Fit City Challenge" and "Join Team Southlake!" in bold, colorful letters against a white background.
