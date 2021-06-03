Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve Offers Virtual Adult Outdoor Education Programs This Summer

The Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve is not just a hub for children to learn about the great outdoors. Did you know that there are multiple opportunities for adults to learn more about nature as well? The Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve Adult Education classes will teach you easy ways to make a big difference in your life and our ecosystem. Thanks to our partnership with Tarrant Regional Water District and local Master Gardeners, all classes will be virtual this summer. Not only that, but all courses are 100% FREE! There are multiple fantastic opportunities to learn more about improving your garden while helping our ecosystem this summer. June is all about Tough Texas Plants. With an often unpredictable climate, it’s crucial to choose the right type of plants to thrive in Texas. This three-part series will teach you about low-maintenance landscape design, tough Texas perennials and annuals, and tough Texas trees, bushes, and vines. Registration for June classes is now open! Things will get prickly in July with cacti and succulents taking center stage. Learn the hottest tips and tricks to maintaining these increasingly popular plants. Registration will be available soon. Finish out the summer with a month of shade gardening knowledge in August. These classes will teach you what plants grow best in the shadier areas of your yard. Be on the lookout when registration for these classes becomes available. When it comes to having the sturdiest yard in Texas, knowledge is power. Take advantage of our free Adult Outdoor Education program and become the envy of the neighborhood!