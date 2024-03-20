Celebrating Texas Smartscape Month with Water-Wise Lawncare Tips

In North Texas, where summer heat persists and outdoor water usage can account for up to 70% of a water bill, conserving water effectively amidst extreme weather conditions like droughts can be challenging. Fortunately, Texas Smartscape, a water-conservation program hosted by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), offers guidance on strategic lawn usage to promote water conservation. Here are some basic steps to help you become an expert in water conservation! Beginning with these steps will ensure that you have the knowledge and tools to enhance and beautify your garden and lawn while simultaneously saving money, water, and the environment. So, let’s put the “petal” to the metal and get started, Southlake! To learn more about the Texas Smartscape initiative and get some inspiration for your dream landscape, visit the Texas Smartscape Webpage. Want more information over Southlake’s watering schedule? Visit Water Smart, Outside.
