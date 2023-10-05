City of Southlake Receives International Recognition for Economic Development Website: SelectSouthlake.com

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers through promoting economic well-being and quality of life for communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base.

Economic Development Specialist, Stephanie Bernard, was acknowledged and honored on behalf of the City at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference, during the inaugural Recognition Night event in Dallas, TX, September 19. The award was bestowed for the organization’s work on the Select Southlake website and was recognized among the 25,000-200,000 residents category!

"Southlake has raised the bar for excellence in economic development with its Select Southlake website. This award is a testament to the City of Southlake’s dedication to its residents and serves as a great example of how economic development can help transform a community for the better," said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO. “It is IEDC’s honor and privilege to present Southlake with this award and recognize its leadership and innovation in the field of economic development!”

Every year IEDC looks specifically for economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession, leading the execution of projects that have a significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development.

"We are thrilled for this recognition, it's a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to the field of economic development and the City of Southlake", said Director of Economic Development and Tourism Daniel Cortez.

Visit the Select Southlake website at SelectSouthlake.com to see what all the hype is about!