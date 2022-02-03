City Prepares to Offer Warming Center

City staff has been hard at work preparing for the pending winter weather. One of the many ways in which we are ready to continue serving the community throughout the winter weather event is by preparing to open a warming center, should it be needed.

Although the effects of this storm are not expected to reach the levels of impact Winter Storm Uri did last year, city staff will be monitoring conditions around the clock; should there be significant effects such as wide-spread and long-power outages, we are fully prepared to open a warming center for public use.

More details will be announced if or when the warming center is opened however, one main change from last year will be the location. If opened, the location of the Southlake warming center will be at the Southlake West DPS Facility – 2100 W Southlake Blvd. Southlake, TX 76092.

To remain informed with all of the latest information regarding this event please visit www.protectsouthlake.com, and remember “opt-in” to Alert Southlake to receive emergency notification via text, phone call, or email from the City if you have not already done so.

Stay safe and stay warm Southlake!