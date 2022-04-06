Coming Soon - Get Your Library Books at Champion’s Club

New remote pickup lockers will allow library patrons to pick up their requested materials at Champion’s Club. There’s a new service coming to Southlake. The Southlake Public Library has partnered with Champion’s Club at The Marq Southlake to create a new convenient pickup spot for library materials. This new service is a result of a grant awarded to the library from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to provide greater outreach for library services in the community. “We are so excited to offer this new partnership with The Marq,” said City Librarian Cynthia Pfledderer. “The support of this grant and the Champion’s Club team will allow even greater access to library services in Southlake. And you don’t need to be a member of Champion’s Club to use it, but what a great way to strengthen your mind and body at the same time!” Here’s how it works. Southlake Library cardholders, available for free to all Southlake residents, can log into their library account, find the item they would like to have delivered to the lockers and place a hold request. The request will have an option for the pickup location. Simply select the Champion’s Club Remote Locker Branch. Once the item is available and delivered to the lockers, the cardholder will receive a code that will open the designated locker holding their materials. It’s that easy! Returns are also easy with both an inside and a drive-up book return available at Champion’s Club for all library materials. This service is set to be available on Monday, May 2. For more information on the City’s Facebook page and in our e-blast.