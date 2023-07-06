A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
July 6, 2023

Coming Soon Quarterly | July 2023

This list of future Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to keep you in the know about what businesses are coming into Southlake! We can’t wait for them to open their doors!

Visit www.SelectSouthlake.com/Business for the New Biz List showing recent openings and other business information. Be sure to follow us on Facebook for the latest business news! Contact us by Email if you are a new business coming into town or if you have any questions.

Keep an eye out for the next Coming Soon Quarterly | October 2023!

