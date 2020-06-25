Construction on Schedule for The Westin Dallas Southlake

Another upscale hotel is making its way to Southlake. The future Westin Dallas Southlake will be located just north of State Highway 114 in between Carroll Avenue and Grace Lane.

Construction began in Fall 2019 for the six-story, 261-guestroom hotel that will feature 22 suites, 1 2-bedroom suite, and four Peloton suites. At completion, the property will include over 26,000 square feet of meeting space, an 8,000 square foot event lawn, modern restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool with a pool deck and food and beverage service.

The project is being developed by SRH Hospitality and managed by Harrell Hospitality Group, both located in the DFW area.

“As a Southlake resident myself since the early 1980s, I’m proud to be associated with such an upscale facility, and to bring corporate and leisure visitors to this great city,” CEO Paul Barham said. “The high-quality facility and services offered by The Westin Southlake represent exactly what Southlake is known for.”

The hotel is scheduled to open in Fall 2021. The Westin was originally approved by the Southlake City Council in April 2014.