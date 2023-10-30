Estelle Spa & Wellness Brings State of the Art Infrared Spa Services to Southlake!

As a result, individuals are seeking innovative, efficient, ways to rejuvenate and revitalize their bodies and minds. Estelle Spa & Wellness is offering just that with their Sculpt Pod sessions! Like an infrared sauna, the Sculpt Pod allows infrared light to penetrate the body directly, warming from the inside out. The treatment differs from an infrared sauna in that you lay completely horizontally in the pod, with only your head exposed once it is closed. The pod also has the added benefit of a massage/vibration plate to elevate the experience, and completely relax your body and mind. Sessions are offered in 15- or 30-minute intervals, depending on the client and what they hope to achieve. Owner Kim Estill was originally a client herself, using the Sculpt Pod at the recommendation of her daughter-in-law. After experiencing the results brought by the treatment, she knew she needed to bring it to Southlake! Benefits of the treatment include accelerating your body’s natural healing processes, reducing the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, weight loss, collagen production and so much more! Visit the Estelle Spa & Wellness website at www.estellespa.com to learn more about their services and the benefits of the Sculpt Pod. They are already working to expand their services, offering even more state-of-the art treatments to get you feeling like your best self! Estelle Spa & Wellness is located at 2801 State Highway 114, within Salons by JC, suite 17. They are currently offering a 50% discount on all packages so stop in and pay them a visit!