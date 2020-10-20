Halloween Tips and Tricks

Get out the face paint and pumpkins! Halloween is right around the corner! This year’s activities may look a little different. The CDC has issued recommendations for traditional Halloween activities and categorized them as low, moderate and high-risk activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Looking for something to do? Try one of these fun activities! Get in the spooky spirit with our Halloween Spotify Playlist.

Dress the kids up and enter our Treemendous Scavenger Hunt. Deadline to submit your photos is October 26.

Fill up on sweets at the Southlake DPS Candy Caravan from 4 – 6 p.m. on October 29.

Listen to great music at the FREE MasterWorks concert Big Bang Boom (in-person and virtual) on October 30. Registration is required.

Pick out a pumpkin and organize a household pumpkin carving or decorating contest.