Immunization Awareness Month: Best Practices to Protect Yourself and Others

The best way to prevent communicable diseases is by receiving on-time vaccinations. Medical and public health experts within the CDC take into account the strength of our immune system at various ages, and how likely we are to be exposed to certain diseases when forming their vaccination schedule.

Medical and public health experts have designed vaccinations to provide immunity before you are likely to be exposed to life-threatening diseases or develop serious complications. It is important to receive all recommended doses of vaccines in order to build strong immunity to protect you or to boost immunity that decreases over time. If you have a weakened immune system it may be recommended that you receive additional doses to ensure you are protected and have sufficient antibodies within your system. Some vaccines, such as the flu vaccines, are needed each year due to viral evolution.

Those who are not vaccinated on time, or at all, pose the threat of not only getting sick but also spreading the illness to others who aren’t protected such as newborns or people with a weakened immune system. By receiving on-time vaccinations, you’re not only protecting yourself— you’re helping to protect your friends, family, and community.

Check the CDC’s vaccination schedule to view the vaccination schedule for children and adolescents, as well as the adult recommended schedule for vaccines.

The CDC also provides a vaccine assessment tool for those 19 and older to get an idea of what vaccines they should have or be receiving in the future.