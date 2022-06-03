Library Task Force to Present to City Council on June 7

The Southlake Library Task Force is scheduled to present its recommendations to the City Council on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. “The level of engagement on this issue has been extraordinary,” said Councilmember and Task Force Co-Chair Kathy Talley. “We have heard from hundreds of community members who are passionate about this new opportunity and what it will mean to Southlake.” Many citizens used an online comment form to share their thoughts. Councilmember Talley noted that the comment form will be open until Monday, June 6, 2022. “It’s vital that our residents have the opportunity to get involved in such an important decision,” said Talley. Earlier this year, the Library Task Force was charged with looking closely at the future of the library and working with the community to envision a new space that welcomes people at the front door and invites them to experience a library in a whole new way. After visiting libraries and community spaces in other DFW Metroplex cities, the Task Force hosted two Open Houses and Town Hall Meetings. Those meetings held on May 11, 2022, and May 16 , 2022, helped provide the Task Force with citizen feedback and allowed them to report what they had learned through the research process. Then, on May 25, 2022, the Task Force presented location options to the Library Board, facility amenities, and complementary uses that could be incorporated into the facility. The Council will review the Task Force recommendations and the Library Board’s feedback at the June 7 meeting. The public is invited to the in-person meeting or can watch online. The meeting starts at 5:30 in the Town Hall Council Chamber. The Task Force is expected to present their findings at approximately 7:00 p.m. following Executive Session.